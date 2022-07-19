Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:43

CUH records highest number of people waiting on trolleys today

Nationally, there are 396 admitted patients waiting for beds today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMOs) Trolley Watch. 
Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the busiest hospital in the country today. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the busiest hospital in the country today.

There are 49 patients without beds at the facility, all of whom are in the emergency department (ED).

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMOs) Trolley Watch, University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has the second highest number of patients on trolleys in the country today. 

At UHL there are 41 people waiting on a bed, 23 of whom are in the ED with the remaining 18 people on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital. 

University Hospital Galway (UHG) has the third highest number of patients on trolleys, with 36 on trolleys in the ED and four people on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital. 

Elsewhere in Cork, there are 22 people waiting for beds at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) today and three waiting at Bantry General Hospital (BGH). 

Nationally, there are 396 admitted patients waiting for beds today, according to the INMO figures. 

333 patients are waiting in the EDs, while 63 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

