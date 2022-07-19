'All other appointments delayed': Concern as patients told CUH eye care for urgent cases only

A letter seen bysent by the hospital to a patient said:“Due to limited capacity, the ophthalmology service at Cork University Hospital is currently providing urgent eye care services only. Unfortunately, all other appointments are delayed.
“While you will continue to remain on our waiting list, additional capacity is being put in place.
“However, due to the large number of patients awaiting appointments, it may still be some considerable time before we are able to offer you an appointment date,” the hospital added.
The letter went on to advise that “some eye problems can progress over time and may result in deterioration, which may not be obvious to you, but may become permanent or irreversible”. Patients with concerns were asked to contact their GP or local optician.
The hospital further advised that the eye casualty department in Cork University Hospital (CUH) remains operational for urgent or emergency care.