Temperatures of up to 32 degrees expected today: People reminded to take precautions

Temperatures are expected to surpass 30 degrees in parts of Ireland today, and people are being advised to take precautions.

Today, exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25 to up to 32 degrees in places.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

This will have a number of impacts including heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population; a high solar UV index; and a risk of water related incidents

Meteorologist Paul Downes explains what's causing the high temperatures since the weekend.

"Initially a portion of the Azores High will extend from the southwest over Ireland for the weekend. It will bring a rise in temperatures but still hold the warmer air to the south.

"As the high pressure moves away to the east, the anticyclonic, or clockwise rotation will steer up air from the southeast, but the real contributing factor is how it interacts with a low pressure system developing off the coast of Portugal and gradually meandering northwards.

Noelle Jeffries and her dog Mildred shelter from the sun at Garrettstown, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

"The cyclonic or anticlockwise flow of the low working in conjuction with the anticyclonic flow from the high will generate a strong surge of warm air between both systems thus pushing the warm air towards Ireland, transporting the airmass that has brought exceptional temperatures to Europe, towards Ireland."

See Fire danger notice and full safety advice on www.gov.ie/summerready