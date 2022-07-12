Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 07:45

Six Cork contestants in Miss Ireland final

The winner of this year’s Miss Ireland will be chosen at the diamond jubilee show on August 20 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar.
Six Cork contestants in Miss Ireland final

Carol Ryan, Sofia Labus, Chloe McCarthy, Meg O’Mahony, and Saoirse O’Shaughnessy, five of the six Cork contestants who have made it into the final of Miss Ireland 2022. The overall winner will represent the country at the Miss World Festival. Pictures: Brian McEvoy

Echo reporter

CORK has strong representation in this year’s Miss Ireland competition, with six entrants from the county in the running for the 2022 title.

The 37 finalists for the 75th diamond jubilee of the competition were revealed at a party at House in Dublin. All of the finalists from Cork will represent their local area and attend various awards, openings, and engagements over the next year, as well as working on charity projects.

Miss Cork is Saoirse O’Shaughnessy, a 22-year-old living in Coachford. She is a full-time care assistant in the emergency department of Cork University Hospital and recently qualified as a personal trainer.

Eve Mullins, 21, from Whitechurch is Miss Cork City. She is studying early years and childhood studies in University College Cork (UCC). She hopes to pursue a career in special needs teaching and complete a PhD in autism studies.

Chloe McCarthy, who lives in Passage West, is representing Cork East. She is also studying early years and childhood studies in UCC and wants to pursue a career in occupational therapy. The 20-year-old entered Miss Ireland to heighten awareness of and raise funds for ME, a neurological disease that she was diagnosed with nearly four years ago. She wants to spread awareness of invisible illnesses and show that just because someone looks OK does not mean you know their story.

Sofia Labus, 19, from Ballyvolane, is this year’s Miss Cork North. Sofia recently sat her Leaving Cert and hopes to study criminology in UCC.

Meg O’Mahony, 21, who lives in Greenmount, is Miss Cork People’s Choice. She is starting to study business information systems in Munster Technological University (MTU) and has completed a degree in art and design.

Completing the line-up of Cork entrants is 25-year-old Carol Ryan from Blackrock, who is Miss Cork Southeast. Carol, who has graduated from MTU with a bachelor’s degree in business, business management and entrepreneurship, is a business support manager specialising in cybersecurity.

The winner of this year’s Miss Ireland will be chosen at the diamond jubilee show on August 20 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar.

They will receive an agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, and beauty and hair products. She will also represent Ireland at the Miss World Festival, which is televised in over 100 countries. The winner will also enjoy a trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.

Read More

City councillors vote to sell site on Cork’s historic Cornmarket Street

More in this section

Cork man found carrying knife claimed it was gift for his grandfather  Cork man found carrying knife claimed it was gift for his grandfather 
Pics: Baby alpaca born in West Cork  Pics: Baby alpaca born in West Cork 
'People are struggling': Protest at City Hall calls for emergency budget  'People are struggling': Protest at City Hall calls for emergency budget 
cork festivalscork people
<p>At last night’s full council meeting, councillors voted through a property disposal to sell 43, 44 and 45 Cornmarket Street (on the right) to Fogo Investments Ltd for the sum of €372,000. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

City councillors vote to sell site on Cork’s historic Cornmarket Street

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more