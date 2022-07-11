Characters of Cork: Woman living in West Cork with a pack of dogs rescued from her native Hong Kong

HONG Kong native Lynda Wong brightens up the days of many a West Cork man and woman on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, where she has lived for a number of years since moving to Ireland in 2011.

A colourful character, who lives alone with a pack of dogs she rescued from the streets of Hong Kong, Lynda told me cheerfully, “everyone knows her.”

The 60-year-old, who received her Irish citizenship just a few weeks ago, said it was a huge acheievement to receive her Irish Passport, but said she never doubted for a minute she would be allowed to stay in Ireland.

Lynda Wong in Bantry.

“I came to Cork with an Irishman, but the relationship didn’t work out, it turned sour and he moved back to Hong Kong. It was a long process to get my citizenship as an individual, but I love this country and I want to live here. It is a lifelong commitment.”

Lynda said she was very confident about the process.

“Everybody likes me, I had a lot of references, local councillors, Gardaí, I always believed I would be granted citizenship.”

Lynda said she can’t wait to vote in Ireland.

“I want to carry out my responsibilities and duties as a local citizen. I will study carefully the politicians at the next election, it will not be like a lottery ticket vote, I will be studying them carefully.”

Lynda Wong.

The Hong Kong woman lives in a large cottage which she decorated and renovated with the help of an architect.

“My ex-partner chose this place, it is a farming area, I am happy here. The dogs love it, it is a beautiful place and the people are very laidback and happy. Everyone knows me, the Asian face, it is easy to remember.”

Coming from Hong Kong where the weather is hot and humid, Lynda said she enjoys the Irish weather and doesn’t mind a soft day.

“It is a very modern house, the cottage has been renovated and I feel very safe in the house. Storms only last a day or two, the sunshine always comes back. That’s nature.”

A positive person, Lynda said she doesn’t like to complain.

“I like to look on the bright side of things.”

Lynda Wong.

Originally coming to Cork with 13 dogs, Lynda has just three left.

“Ten have passed away, it was upsetting, they died of old age, the other three are all over ten years old aswell.”

Lynda’s three dogs are Sandy, 10, Gorgor, 11 and YanYan, 13. In her spare time, Lynda enjoys studying Asian Film Noir online, as well as researching and looking into different things.

“I have a great passion for the arts, there are a lot of subjects to study, if there was an evening college in West Cork, I would go there, I love to learn.”

Responding to a query as to whether or not she misses Hong Kong, Lynda said: “Ireland is my home.

“Hong Kong is where I was born, it is my root, but it has no soul.”

Lynda Wong.

A self-declared simple soul, Lynda said a typical day begins at 6.30am with coffee and music, before walking her dogs and doing some research online.

“I love to sing, it is a private hobby of mine, I sing a lot at home, but never in public, no one would listen to me!”

As happy as Lynda is in West Cork, she said when her three dogs pass away she may think about moving back to the city.

“I might find another spot to settle in, maybe in the city. It is not a top priority, everyday I enjoy my life in this big cottage in West Cork.”

Offering advice to others on living life to the full, Lynda said her top tip was to stay positive.

“Being healthy is such a blessing, living happy is important and being positive imperative.”