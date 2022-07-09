Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 17:29

'Denis Spriggs proudly remembered in Cork': Commemoration to take place on Sunday 

He was shot dead by British forces at the convent gate in the top of Blarney St.
Picture of a previous commemoration with Ard Mhéara Cllr Chris O'Leary, Lady Mayoress Angela O'Leary and family members of Denis Spriggs including Denis Niece Mary Cronin (RIP) in attendance. Picture: Mike English

Sarah O’Dwyer

The annual Óglach Denis Spriggs Commemoration will take place this weekend. Denis Spriggs, joined the IRA aged 16, and was a member of C Company. 

The commemoration event takes place on Sunday at 1pm.

Wreaths will be laid at the memorial plaque on Blarney Rd, opposite Strawberry Hill National School, and the main speaker at the event will be Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng. 

“Denis Spriggs was a teenager when he was removed from his home on Strawberry Hill, put up against a wall nearby on Blarney Rd and shot dead by British crown forces,” Cllr Mick Nugent said.

“Tragically, it was shortly before the Truce was called between the legitimate armed forces of Dáil Éireann, Óglaigh na h-Éireann and the British government. 

"Denis Spriggs is proudly remembered in Cork, particularly around the general Blarney St/Gurranabraher area.”

