Man claimed to be Cork soccer star before telling Gardaí to 'F*** off out of my sight'

A man called Daniel Spillane from Gurranabraher identified himself to gardaí as “Denis Irwin – famous soccer player.”

Daniel Spillane of 18 St. Bridget’s Road, Gurrabraher, Cork, went on to tell gardaí at Cattle Market Street in the area, “F*** off out of my sight.”

The incident occurred on September 8 2019 before 2 am. Gardaí searched him at the scene and found he had cocaine for his own use.

He pleaded guilty to charges arising out of this including being threatening and abusive and failing to give gardaí his correct details.

Separate incident

In another incident around this time where there was a single vehicle traffic collision at Blackstone Bridge, Upper Fairhill, he pleaded guilty to drink driving and causing €1,500 damage to a fence.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had a history of addiction difficulties.

On the plus side, the defendant has been working for the past six weeks, the solicitor said.

In relation to the public order incident, Mr Buttimer said, “It was a misjudgement of the situation by him.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said someone was at a loss of €1,500 for the damage to the fence and that he was going to have to pay for that.

Judge Kelleher put sentencing back until July 20 for Spillane to gather the compensation.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 31 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath at the time when he crashed the BMW at Blackstone bridge.