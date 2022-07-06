'Exciting' step forward for €14m Kinsale school extension

A DESIGN team has been appointed for the €14m extension to Kinsale Community School, a step which has been described as “very positive and exciting” by principal Fergal McCarthy.

Contracts were signed on Wednesday with the design team for the school extension, which will include a number of digital media research rooms, a new large library, additional accommodation for children with additional educational needs, new sports facilities, 10 additional classrooms, and a large space in which the school is hoping to promote the performing arts.

The extension project follows another major expansion of the school in 2017.

“Kinsale Community School is a centre of excellence where collaboration of staff occurs on a daily basis to deliver a quality teaching and learning experience for the students at the school.

"The impressive educational facility which already exists at Kinsale, is to be further enhanced through additional specialist facilities which will be of immense benefit not just for our school community but for the benefit of the entire community of Kinsale and its environs,” he said.

With the design team appointed, the school must now apply for planning permission, and tender to appoint a contractor. Pending a successful planning application, it is estimated the construction work will take 12 to 18 months, with no disruption to normal school operations.