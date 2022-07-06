'Life is a struggle': Cork parent expresses concern about the rise in back-to-school costs

The Government on Tuesday announced that the back-to-school allowance is to increase by 100 euro per child, as part of a 67 million euro package announced to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
The allowance of 160 euro is currently available to children who are aged between four and 11 on September 30.
However, the Government is under pressure to extend the eligibility criteria to include more families.
