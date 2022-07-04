Cork mother says her faith in CAMHS is ‘completely destroyed’

Anne was left with no option but to bring her son to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) ED recently, following a difficult time at home: Her son was extremely agitated, hysterically crying, and communicating that he wanted to die.
She said that her son was being weaned off one medication on to another and that there were also changes in his routine, with school tours and school holidays, and that it was “possibly a combination” that heightened his anxiety.
After contacting the local CAMHS office, Anne was told that the psychiatrist her son had been dealing with was off until the following Monday.
After some time, her son worsened and she rang CAMHS again, who offered an appointment on the Friday - the next day - which Anne said she could not wait for. She was then told that A&E was an option.