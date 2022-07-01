Planning application lodged for more than 300 new homes on lands owned by Cork GAA

Cork County GAA Board has applied for planning permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) on the northern fringes of Cork city.

Should the application be successful, the site will then be sold to service the debts of Cork GAA.

The proposed development is located next to the Old Whitechurch Road in Kilbarry and includes 319 homes, a créche and riverside park.

The proposed dwellings consist of 85 semi-detached houses, 118 terraced homes, 53 duplex units and 63 apartments in a mix of four, three, two and one-bed units.

The 14.80-hectare site was purchased by the GAA in the 1960s.

"This parcel of land was bought by Cork County Board in the 1960s to develop playing fields.

"There was also a hurley factory here which has now ceased trading," Marc Sheehan, chairman of Cork County GAA Board said.

"There is no further requirement for playing fields in this area and the land has been zoned in recent times for mainly residential.

"The shortage of housing in Cork and across the country is well documented and this development could provide homes for hundreds of families in a great location," he continued.

The site has the old Whitechurch Road to its west, the Cork North Business Park to the south, the existing GAA grounds of Delaney’s GAA Club to the east with the Glenamought River along the northern boundary.

Lodging of the planning permission follows productive tripartite engagement involving Cork City Council, Cork GAA and An Bord Pleanála.

The sale of the site pending planning approval has been stated as "in keeping with the wider One Cork initiative, which is designed to put Cork GAA on a firm financial footing".

Kevin O'Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA said the project "is a key element of the financial security of Cork GAA and the ongoing stabilisation of our finances".

"We are hopeful that the process will be successful, and would like to thank Cork City Council for their constructive engagement on what is the best use for the site to meet the ongoing need for housing in Cork," he added.