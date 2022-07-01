How I met my partner: Lockdown led to romance for Luke and Michael

FROM a simple social media stalk to sharing a bedroom through the first lockdown, Luke O’Gorman and Michael Young’s relationship has flourished in confined living circumstances and two years later they remain practically inseparable.

The pair met through a mutual friend Luke had met in Cork for a coffee in January 2020. Michael and Luke exchanged a polite hello on the street before going their separate ways. It was only when Luke searched for Michael on social media, the pair began their romance online.

Luke said they instantly got on well.

“We hit off immediately! We soon began messaging each other throughout the day and calling each other at night. I was in college in Limerick at the time and Michael works in Limerick, so it was easy for us to meet up.”

The relationship had started well, the pair were getting to know each other slowly, when the country went into lockdown in March. Thankfully, Luke explained, Michael had a plan to keep them together.

“When the first Covid lockdown happened and my place of work closed, Michael and I hatched a plan for me to go to Cork where he lived while all this madness was going on. Little did we know how long it would last and I ended up staying in his house for the summer.”

Michael called this fast-paced situation a ‘baptism of fire.’

“I’m someone who enjoys their own space and this was truly a baptism of fire for us – leading me to the knowledge that we were very good for each other.”

Luke said they got into a very settled and secure routine during the lockdown.

“I did college online while Michael, who is a freelance pianist and musical director, taught piano over Zoom. We had a great thing going where I would make him lunch while he was teaching in the afternoon, and he would make me dinner whilst I finished up my lectures in the evening.

“We got on so well during this time that we decided to officially start dating in May.”

Michael Young and Luke O'Gorman - Climbing the O2 London

Things were going perfectly when Luke started a college placement.

“When I moved to Cork in Sept 2021 for my college placement my schedule was turned upside down and our little rituals went out the window. But we were quick to adapt and develop new ones like our weekly trip to the farmer’s market.” Michael explained.

“Then Luke began his college placement as a boarding supervisor in a primary/secondary school. This job turned the life we were used to upside down as he was required to live there Monday to Friday and would have work responsibilities anywhere from 730 am to 11 pm. We always made our relationship work though.”

From whispered goodnight chats at midnight, to Thursday morning trips to the Mahon Market, the pair continued to make time for each other. The next challenge for the loved-up duo was when Michael’s normal work started up again.

“I enjoy a busy life as a freelance pianist and musical director, none of this work was known to Luke as our relationship primarily existed during the pandemic and as 2022 rolled around and theatres started opening up again, he realised how busy my life normally was.”

Thankfully, Luke enjoyed musical theatre almost as much as Michael.

Michael Young and Luke O'Gorman - MY running Dublin virtual marathon, LOG supporting by doing the half marathon

“Luke often surprises me by turning up at some of the shows I’m working on.”

At the moment, Michael is playing for a musical in the Bord Gáis Theatre and Luke is already planning his second trip to see the show.

Michael said he is thankful they made the decision to live together through the first lockdown, which was a make-or-break period.

“We are very grateful that we made the spontaneous decision to spend (the first!) lockdown living together. It had its risks, but it bonded us and has led to a very happy two years together.”

Luke agreed.

“Looking back, it was crazy how spontaneous we were in the beginning, but it brought us closer together and cemented our bond to each other. I wouldn’t change a thing!”

