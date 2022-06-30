'It makes me so angry', says Cork nurse with long Covid as sick pay is cut off

The Covid-19 Special Leave with Pay Scheme for healthcare workers is due to end today. From tomorrow, July 1, healthcare workers and other public sector employees who are out of work due to Covid or long Covid will have to revert to ordinary sick leave.
This includes three months’ full pay, three months’ half pay, and then an employee is dropped from payroll.
One Cork nurse, who has been suffering with long Covid since January last year, said a new scheme is needed for those with long Covid.
“It makes me so angry. As healthcare workers, we had no choice but to go to work. We did our job to the very best of our ability, and now the Government are just throwing us under the bus,” she said.
“We shouldn’t have to use regular sick leave and risk going off payroll, because of an illness we got at work. They need to come up with some scheme to look after us.”