Plaque to be erected at County Hall in honour of late Cork County Councillor Noel Collins

PLANS to erect a plaque outside the chamber on Floor 2 at County Hall and for a book of condolence to be opened in the memory of the late Independent councillor Noel Collins were unanimously passed at Monday’s full council meeting.

On June 13 2022, Cork County Council’s longest-standing councillor passed away at the age of 86 following a long illness.

Glowing tributes were paid to the late councillor, who served as a political representative for 55 years, from numerous political colleagues who shared anecdotes and stories from his career.

Councillors recalled him as a passionate and tireless advocate for his constituents.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley proposed erecting a plaque outside the chamber in honour of the late councillor.

“He was a very caring and humble man. We will dearly miss him. What Noel has given this local authority and his community is second to none and probably will never again be seen.

"It would be very fitting if we could erect a plaque to acknowledge Noel’s lifelong contribution to Cork County Council and to his electorate,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty seconded councillor Hurley’s proposal. “I think it would be appropriate and a fitting tribute if a book of condolence were opened in his memory. We will miss his banter and his roguery.”

The new Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins said: “Noel Collins was one of life’s gentlemen. He served his constituents with dignity and pride. It would be a fitting tribute to the man.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said his record of public service was ‘outstanding’.

“He gave extraordinary service over five decades. He was a unique, extraordinary, and complex character. His record of public service was outstanding. He was a very genuine public representative. He was always a strong voice for the less well off and the most vulnerable.”

Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey said the late councillor was an incredibly kind and charitable man.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy added: “He was a man of the people. He was a very honourable and knowledgeable individual.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said Cllr Collins is a ‘loss’ to the council and his constituents. “He was unstinting in his support of his constituents and all his community that he served. He was also unstinting in his promotion of social justice. He is a loss to the council and his constituents. His like will probably not be seen again in terms of length of service within local government.”