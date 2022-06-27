Cork GP crisis: Increase in patient demand for services not matched by doctor numbers

A CORK GP has said that most GPs in Cork are at full capacity with some patients having difficulty securing an appointment.
Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, who is also a Fianna Fáil councillor, said that GP practices in Cork, particularly on the northside of the city, have had to close their lists, with a high volume of patients leading to appointments filling up much faster.
His comments come following concerns on the issue being raised by councillors during a recent Regional Health Forum South meeting at Cork County Hall.
Acknowledging the issue, the Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Michael Fitzgerald said there are a number of reasons for the current shortage of GPs.
“The issue that we have at the moment is the age factor of GPs, there’s quite a number of them coming up to retirement age.
“It’s also not in everyone’s interest to set themselves up as a self-employed business. That’s a whole different skill set and that may or may not be suited to some people now who are involved in the service."