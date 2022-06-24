Cork archdeacon is elected to be bishop

THE current Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross has been elected the new Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

The Ven Adrian Wilkinson had served as Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since 2014, having begun his priestly career in 1994, serving as a curate in the Douglas Union with Frankfield.

The election of the Ven Wilkinson as the new Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory occurred at the Episcopal Electoral College for the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, meeting in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin.

He succeeds the Rt Revd Michael Burrows, who was translated as Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe on April 14, following his election to that role in January of this year.

The Church of Ireland diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory encompasses six dioceses - Cashel, Ferns, Leighlin, Lismore, Ossory and Waterford — and covers an area of 4,325 square miles in the South-East.

The diocese has six cathedrals, at Cashel, Ferns, Kilkenny, Lismore, Old Leighlin and Waterford.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, who chaired the Electoral College, said he was delighted at Archdeacon Wilkinson’s election.

'FRUITFUL TIME'

“Ahead lies a most fruitful time for the bishop to get to know the clergy and people of the diocese and to establish him in the wider community of Kilkenny, Waterford and the South-East,” Archbishop Jackson said.

“May God guide and equip Bishop Adrian in the days and months ahead as he embarks on his episcopal ministry in the Church of God.”

The Bishop-elect said he was humbled and honoured to have been elected Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

“While I will be sorry to leave Cork, a place where I have served very happily for over twenty years, I look forward to this new chapter in ministry,” Bishop-elect Wilkinson said.

“My childhood years were spent in Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, and I look forward to working with the clergy and people there in the years ahead, as we proclaim our faith in word and action.”

The Venerable Adrian Wilkinson was born in 1968 and ordained in 1994. He is married to Jacqui, a lecturer in teacher education, and they have three grown-up children.