Baltimore RNLI respond to motor boat in difficulty near Fastnet Rock Lighthouse

Baltimore RNLI responded to a motor boat that got into difficulty near the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse off the coast of West Cork earlier this evening.

The unit was deployed to provide assistance to the motor boat with two people on board at 4.40pm following a request from the Irish Coast Guard.

The boat was suffering from mechanical problems less than one mile north of the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse.

The inshore lifeboat crew arrived on the scene at 5.03pm by which time the casualty vessel had managed to start an engine and was attempting to make its own way to the port, however, shortly afterward the vessel suffered further engine failure and a tow back to Baltimore Harbour was undertaken.

There were four volunteer crew on board the lifeboat including Helm Pat O’Driscoll and crew members Ian Lynch, James Kitt and Kieran O’Driscoll.

Speaking following the call out, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, Kate Callanan, said: “This is the second call in two days for Baltimore RNLI, after yesterday responding to a yacht in difficulty.

“Just as the occupants of both vessels did, it is important to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard as soon as you find yourself in difficulty at sea.”