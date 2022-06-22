More than 100 new homes opened in Cork city

MORE than 100 new social housing properties have been opened in Cork this week.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher, officially opened 106 new homes in Cork City yesterday.

Thirteen new homes were opened in 7-11 Gerald Griffin Street, Blackpool, comprising of twelve apartments and one house on a formerly vacant site developed in partnership with Cahalane Brothers.

The development will be managed by Focus Ireland who will utilise their innovative “Meascán” (Irish for mixture) Housing Model, which creates an intentional social mix, comprising households with additional support needs and households without support needs, in an effort to foster greater social integration and cohesion. The development is broken down into four one-bed apartments, seven two-bed apartments, one three-bed apartment and one three-bed house.

The Lord Mayor then opened a further 16 new homes at Magdalen O’Hegarty Mews, Skehard Road.

The development is named by Cork City Council’s Centenary Commemoration Advisory Group in honour of Magdalen O’Hegarty, a co-founder of Cork City Cumann na mBan (more information can be found about her here). It comprises ten three-bed houses and six two-bed apartments and was built by Clancy Construction on a former vacant site developed in partnership with Lyonshall Ltd. through Cork City Council’s award winning Competitive Dialogue procurement process.

He then went on to launch another 11 new homes at Mandeville Place, Pouladuff Road, five one-bed and six two-bed apartments on a formerly vacant site developed in partnership with Cetti Ltd., also through Cork City Council’s Competitive Dialogue procurement process.

Finally, he opened a new development of 66 units at Shournagh Grove, Togher, designed by Cork City Council Architect’s Department and built by Conack Construction. This development includes 24 two-bed houses, 32 three-bed houses, two four-bed houses, seven two-bed apartments and one purpose-built community centre.

The Lord Mayor said: “I’m incredibly proud today to open so many homes for the people of Cork. The delivery of homes is one of Cork City Council’s key priorities and I commend all who were involved in bringing these new developments to fruition. I hope that these homes will be the start of new and happy chapters in many people’s lives and in the long term, will create sustainable and vibrant communities for those that live there.”

Assistant chief executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney said: “Housing is again at the very forefront of Cork City Council’s objectives and will remain so for the coming years. Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic and supply chain challenges, our housing delivery programmes are buoyant and remain very much on track. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all involved and assure people that the City Council will continue to lead the way in the delivery of more homes”.