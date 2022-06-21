Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Sounds of Summer: Cork kids in fine voice for festival with a twist coming this July

Chloe Power, Robyn O’Leary, Julia Nowaczek, Natalya Bujdasz, and Noemi Pisa, from Cork School of Dance, preparing for the summerSING! children’s music and arts festival, which runs from July 11 to 15. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Sarah Horgan

CHILDREN will be singing from the same hymn sheet next month as registration opens for Cork’s only children’s arts festival.

Now run by Eventi Management, summerSING! will be held from Monday, July 11 until Friday, July 15.

It will be open to ages seven to 14, with a jam-packed programme of fun. Venues for this year’s events will include MTU Cork School of Music and the Triskel Arts Centre.

Eventi Management’s junior partner and summerSING’s festival manager, Mary Watson, said she is looking forward to it.

“It’s wonderful to be part of such a unique and important festival for its second outing as an Eventi Festival,” she said.

“We’ve got a jam-packed schedule for the kids, with some amazing industry professionals. It’s always a unique experience for the young people, but this year is shaping up to be one to remember!”

Children learn a festival song composed and arranged by Ronan Holohan, musical director of Cork Opera House’s annual pantomime. Participants will also learn dancing, along with a range of songs and vocal techniques. REDFM’s Stevie G will be joining the line-up, too, helping children to improve their hip-hop and DJing skills.

SummerSING! will culminate in each child becoming a recording artist for a day, during a professional session at the Triskel Arts Centre.

The first three days of the festival will take place at Cork School of Music, where children will learn all the vocals, lyrics, choreography, and performance skills required to prepare for their end-of-week showcase. The children will spend the final two days at the Triskel Arts Centre, where participants will record their festival song and then stage a performance for family and friends.

Registration for the festival is now open and early booking is advised: See www.summersing.ie for more details.

Pictures: Thousands descend on Showgrounds for Cork Summer Show

