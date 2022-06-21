Cork bus network revamp hailed a ‘rewriting of the rulebook’

The transformation of the city’s bus network, which will see a 53% increase in services across the city, has been praised as a “rewriting of the rule book” for public transport in Cork.
Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA, said the revised bus network puts Cork “firmly on track” to meeting the ambition of increasing the number of people using public transport in Cork fourfold by 2040.
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan described the new network as an “important milestone” in making the Cork metropolitan area more efficient and sustainable.
He also highlighted that it will “greatly benefit” Cork’s night-time economy.
Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said the new bus network is a “huge step forward”, in particular for more than 6,000 Apple employees now able to avail of a 24-hour service from Hollyhill through the city centre to Carrigaline.