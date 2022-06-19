Pictures: Thousands descend on Showgrounds for Cork Summer Show

Heavy traffic lined the Curraheen Road this afternoon as thousands descended on day two of the Cork Summer Show for the first time in two years.

Cathal, Michael and Noel Murphy, Blarney at the Cork Summer Show at the Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen. Picture Dan Linehan

Queues of traffic could be seen from the South Ring Road with people looking to join in the fun at the venue offering amusements, an animal petting farm, show jumping, mounted games, a vintage area, pigs agility racing, a food village, cookery demonstrations, trade stands, a kids zone and open-air entertainment.

Billy Bubbles magic show at the Cork Summer Show on Sunday. Pic: Larry Cummins

Popular band True Tides took to the stage to entertain those in the audience who enjoyed the music from the comfort of a hay bale and those who wandered around the many stalls on offer on the day.

More than 200 traders from across the country booked a space in the trade zone area and over 40 Cork micro-enterprises showcased their products and services at the new ‘Local Enterprise Zone - Reboot’.

Ciara Jacob of Magnetic Mobility said that there was a “great” response and that she loved the opportunity to be part of the show over the weekend.

Sinead Kearney from Rathcormac with her dog Rosie, a Bernese-Collie mix at Cork Summer Show. Pic: Larry Cummins

It was the first year the Kildare-based businesswoman came Leeside for the Cork Summer Show and said she enjoyed “such a lovely atmosphere”.

Ciarán Mullins of Lehane Motors said there were many people looking for information on trade-ins which he said was “positive”.

Niamh Crowley of Pure Cork said it was great to see such a buzz around after the absence of the show for the past two years.

Luke and Callum Enright, West Cork with dog Tinker relaxing at Cork Summer Show. Pic: Larry Cummins

“For such a long time our own promotional stuff showed how Cork was waiting to reopen again and finally it’s here. I think it’s nice to see and it’s such a promotional boost for everyone as well.”

Echoing her comments, Emma O’Callaghan of Ballyhass Outdoor Activity Centre in Mallow said they have seen a huge boost in the last year with people “wanting to get back outside” and Siomha Marron, representing Spike Island, said there has been a significant increase in bookings over the summer.

Straw bales for seating in front of the stage at Cork Summer Show at Cork Showgrounds. Pic: Larry Cummins

James Nyhan of Cork South Civil Defence said that engagement with people at the show who had an interest in joining the voluntary organisation was “great”.

“It's great to see the kids’ excitement with the ambulance and it’s great to see the interest in people at that young age and it’s about keeping that interest until they’re 18 and can join.”

Sinn Féin’s Cork North West general election candidate Liadh Ní Riada said that it was “lovely” for people to come out and collectively forget about issues now affecting people such as the cost of living and “enjoy the fantastic produce that’s around and just meeting people and talking to them”, while Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould said that there was something for everyone at the show which attracted not just those from rural backgrounds but also from the city.