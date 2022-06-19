Young Cork man said 'I don’t give a f*** who you are – f*** off' to plainclothes garda 

Fines totalling €400 were imposed on a young man who told a plainclothes garda, “I don’t give a f*** who you are – f*** off.”

23-year-old Conor Robinson Sillertane, Dunmanway, County Cork, came to the attention of Garda Michael Costellow at Washington Street, Cork, on May 29.

He was in a verbal dispute with another person at the time.

When Garda Costello approached, Robinson screamed at him and held up his middle finger.

Garda Costello was in plainclothes but identified himself as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said at Cork District Court that the defendant apologised to the guard within hours and that this apology was accepted.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €200 for his threatening behaviour, €100 for refusing to give his name and address and €100 for being drunk and a danger.