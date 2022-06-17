Free festival featuring talks, panels and music to take place in Triskel 

TRISKEL has announced a jam-packed programme for the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) Fellows Festival taking place later this month.

The festival entitled Belonging, Place & Reconnecting will include talks, panels and music and is free for RSA fellows and non-members alike.

Attendees will enjoy talks from poet Tom McCarthy and artist Shane Cullen on his acclaimed work ‘The Agreement’, as well as a lunchtime concert from cellist and vocalist Naomi Berrill.

In the afternoon, there will be three panels taking place.

The first, entitled ‘Place & Belonging’ will include Dr Naomi Masheti, from the Cork Migrant Centre; Brigid Carmody, from the Cork Traveller Women’s Network; Leon Diop, the co-founder of the Black and Irish group and Cork city councillor, historian and author Kieran McCarthy.

The second panel is entitled ‘Building Bridges: What can Ireland and the UK do to ensure the deep connections across culture, business, the arts, science and learning are protected post Brexit?’.

It will feature addresses from Paula Cogan, CEO of Cognate Health and past president of Cork Chamber; Philip King artist, broadcaster and producer and Catherine Hemelryk a curator and director of CCA Derry/Londonderry: The Centre for Contemporary Art and fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

The third panel is called ‘Reconnecting: How can the RSA Fellowship increase its impact by reconnecting with itself and local organisations within and across different places?’ and will feature talks from those involved with the society.

The RSA has been at the forefront of significant social impact for over 260 years.

It aims to provide platforms, opportunities and networks for all those who share their vision to connect, engage, share ideas and expertise.

The society says it champions “curiosity, creativity and courage to inspire better ways of thinking and doing”.

Tickets for the free event on Saturday, June 25 from 11am to 5.30pm are available now.

For further festival details see https://triskelartscentre.ie/