Messages from afar: Cork soldier among troops sending Father's Day wishes

Members of the Irish Defence Forces in Syria and Lebanon have sent Father’s Day notes home from overseas.

The soldiers sent home Father’s Day messages to their fathers and children.

The 65th Infantry Group deployed to Syria in April 2022 and consists of a total of 130 Irish personnel.

The 120th Infantry Battalion deployed to Lebanon in May 2022 and consists of 338 Irish personnel.

The Irish Defence Forces are currently deployed to 14 missions and operations in 12 countries across the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East.

At present, there are 580 Irish personnel deployed on multinational Peace Support Operations with the United Nations, European Union, and NATO-Partnership for Peace, with the vast majority coming from the Army.

From Fermoy in Cork, Squadron Sgt Trevor McGahern, currently based in Lebanon, promised his father a few pints on his return as he wished him a happy Father’s Day.

“I want to wish my father Liam McGahern a happy father’s day, see you soon for a few drinks!”

SQN Sgt MCGahern Fermoy, Co. Cork J7, DFHQ

Pte Kevin Ellis from Dundalk, Co. Louth joined in the messages sending love to his five children and not forgetting his wife Brenda.

“Hello to my wife Brenda, our kids Kayleigh, Cian, Cillian, Caden and Keeva. I'll see you all soon. Love, Dad.”

Sgt Dean Hickey from Monasterevin, Co. Kildare said he couldn't wait to get home to his family in a few months.

“Sending lots of love and hugs from Lebanon to Adam (8) and Erica (7) and to my amazing wife Caroline this Father’s day. Give Geoff a hug for me!! And happy Father’s day to my dad Pat. I miss you all loads and can’t wait to see everyone in a few months!”



