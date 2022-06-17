Cork City Council progressing plans for Morrison's Island public realm project

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 16:56

The update follows a question submitted by Independent councillor Mick Finn who enquired about the current status of the project ahead of a city council meeting earlier this week.

CORK City Council has issued an update on the long-delayed Morrison’s Island Public Realm Improvement and Flood Protection Scheme, yet to be given the green light to proceed.

In response, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne first outlined the legal challenges the scheme has faced to date.

The project, which is being advanced by Cork City Council in association with the Office of Public Works (OPW), was approved by council following public consultation and was subsequently approved by An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

However, ABP’s decision has been the subject of third party legal challenge by way of judicial review proceedings.

Last year, the High Court upheld the board’s decision on the Morrison’s Island Public Realm Improvement and Flood Protection Scheme and the High Court also subsequently refused a request for leave to appeal.

In early 2022, an application was made directly to the Supreme Court and leave to appeal was granted last month.

“It is expected that the Supreme Court appeal will be processed over the coming months.

“In the interim work will be advanced on the development of the detailed design documents for the scheme, pre-qualification of potential future contractors and other necessary elements.

“It is expected that the scheme, when delivered, will be transformative in its impact and support additional private sector investment as well as new opportunities for public enjoyment of the overall area,” Mr O’Beirne stated.

The scheme provides for a renewal of the public space from Parnell Bridge along Fr Mathew Quay and Morrison’s Quay to Parliament Bridge including enhanced flood protection measures.

