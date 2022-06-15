Glanmire pedestrian scheme approved

A PEDESTRIAN safety scheme for the Upper Glanmire area has been approved to proceed to construction.

The Cork City Council scheme was approved by councillors at Monday night’s full council meeting following the public consultation stage.

The Upper Glanmire pedestrian safety scheme aims to provide a variety of measures to improve pedestrian infrastructure along a section of around 1.26km on the R616 in Upper Glanmire.

Key elements of the scheme include the construction of a 2m-wide concrete path, which will be around 490m long; the upgrading of the existing path; the provision of uncontrolled pedestrian crossings; the provision of raised and ramped table-top ramps; new public lighting columns; and new road markings and signage.

The scheme went to public consultation in late March for four weeks and two submissions were received.

Report

In a report to councillors, the city council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, stated that both of the submissions were supportive of the proposed improvement works.

One submission requested that some measures be introduced to prevent heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and heavy machinery from using the L7071 given the narrowness of the road.

The submission noted that when a lorry meets a car on this lane, it has to reverse to let the car pass, resulting in damage to the ditch and adjacent fence.

Mr O’Beirne’s response in the report states that the L7071 is outside the scope of the scheme but the situation would be monitored following the implementation of the scheme “and if ‘rat running’ occurs the situation can be revisited”.

Welcome

Speaking at Monday’s council meeting, Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh welcomed the scheme but asked that signs be erected at either end of the L7071 asking HGVs not to use that stretch of road.

“It’s barely wide enough for a car never mind a truck,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh also highlighted the need for a bus service in the area, which was echoed by Green Party councillor Oliver Moran.

“I very, very much welcome this project,” Mr Moran said. “It demonstrates that there’s a really strong demand for sustainable and active travel provision in places that generally would be considered more rural and that footpaths, cycle networks and, as Councillor Kavanagh said, bus stops are in demand everywhere.”