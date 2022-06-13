Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 10:55

Popular franchise opens first Irish restaurant in Cork 

Plans are in the pipeline to open at least two more restaurants in Cork. 
Pictured today at the opening of Ireland’s first Black Rooster Peri Peri is Franchise Owner Reggie Sweetnam. PIC: Brian Lougheed Photography

Echo reporter

Following its success across Scotland and England, Black Rooster Peri Peri has today opened its first Irish restaurant and take-away in Carrigaline.

The new restaurant, which has created 20 jobs and represents an investment of €320,000, is located on the town’s Main Street and specialises in Peri Peri chicken made from its own secret recipe that is prepared and grilled to perfection in store whilst the customer waits.  

The franchise first opened in Glasgow in 2017 and since then has expanded rapidly, with sixteen stores across Scotland and England to date.

The company expects to expand to further locations across Ireland in due course, with plans to expand in Munster in the next 18 months.

Owner of the Black Rooster Peri Peri Carrigaline store, Reggie Sweetnam said they were excited to bring the hugely successful franchise to both Cork and Ireland.

“We are thrilled to bring Black Rooster Peri Peri to Cork and be the first to open in Ireland. We have been a fan of Black Rooster Peri Peri for years and know that they have almost a cult status amongst Peri Peri lovers in Scotland, so we knew we had to bring it Leeside.

“Carrigaline was an obvious location when the opportunity arose – it has a great community of residents and businesses, and we can’t wait to meet customers – locals and passers-by alike. Our plans don’t just stop at Carrigaline though, as the aim is to open stores in Ballincollig, Midleton, Waterford and Limerick,” Mr Sweetnam said. 

Kevin Bell, Owner and Director of Black Rooster Peri Peri added “Our brand is much loved over in Scotland. Last year we opened our first store in England which has been a huge success, so now to be opening in Ireland is a massive milestone for our business. We’re looking forward to seeing more stores opening throughout the country and can’t wait to see what the locals think!” 

Black Rooster Peri Peri Carrigaline is open from 12 noon to 10pm seven days a week and customers can dine in, or take away the signature dishes to enjoy at home.

