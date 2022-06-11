Hermitage Green announce a second date at Seachurch in Ballycotton

IRISH folk-rock group Hermitage Green has announced a second date at Seachurch in Ballycotton.

Having sold out one date already at Seachurch, the much-loved Limerick group has added a second date for Sunday, June 26 due to popular demand. This will be the first time the band has played at the Ballycotton venue.

The group which is made up of five members including former Munster rugby player Barry Murphy, Dan Murphy, Darragh Griffin, Darragh Graham, and Dermot Sheedy has made a large impact on the music scene in a short space of time.

Following the release of their first full-length album via SONY Ireland, which saw tracks such as Quicksand, Not Your Lover, and Save Your Soul climb the charts, Hermitage Green has been touring internationally playing to sold-out shows all over Ireland, the UK, the Middle East, Australia, and the US.

As one of the country’s most beloved groups and incorporating banjos and bodhráns into their folk-pop sound the band certainly knows how to win over a crowd with their soulful sound.

BackSeat Mafia said:

“Hermitage Green showed once again why they are regarded as one of the best live bands in the country."

HotPress have called their recent album, Hi Generation to be “Like a strong festival set, the sound is largely uplifting and escapist, embracing an alt-rock edge on Heaven, while also exposing a raw underbelly on tracks like Enough.”

Tickets are available for their second live performance at Seachurch on their website here for €39.90.

Doors are scheduled to open at 8pm for the 8:30pm show.