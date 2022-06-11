Sole occupant of rib escapes to safety after engine catches fire in Cork harbour

A sole occupant on board a rib in Cork harbour had a dramatic escape this afternoon after the rib's engine caught fire.

Valentia Coastguard was notified of the incident which occurred near Spike Island shortly after lunchtime today.

The sole occupant had to escape the vessel to the safety of a nearby vessel after the engine caught fire.

The fire has subsequently been put out and nobody was injured said the spokesperson for Valentia Coastguard.

“The engine went on fire on a very small 7.5 metre rib just off Spike Island.

"The fire was put out by some other vessels alongside and there were no injuries.

“We got contacted at 13.45pm this afternoon. There was one occupant on board the rib and they had got off the rib on to an accompanying rib. It all ended well as they put the fire out themselves,” the spokesperson said.