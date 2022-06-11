'A real vote of confidence in Cork': €11.7 million DHL hub officially opens in Cork 

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform has welcomed the investment of almost €12 million by DHL in a new Express Hub in Blarney Business Park.

The hub was officially opened by Minister Michael McGrath on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to The Echo, Minister McGrath said: “This investment of almost €12m by DHL in a state of the art logistics hub is a real vote of confidence in Cork and the whole region, and provides an excellent platform for the further growth and development of the business.

“As a small, open economy that relies heavily on international trade, it is so important for Ireland to have global leaders in transport logistics with a strong presence here.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the management team and staff at DHL in Cork who have built up such a track record of success that enabled this investment to be made.”

Also welcoming the investment was CEO of Cork Chamber Conor Healy who said the significant investment is “much needed to provide the necessary capacity to keep up with growing demand”.

“The choice to locate in Blarney Business Park, which has seen some very significant project announcements in recent weeks, demonstrates the confidence that this global company has in Cork as a facilitative environment to grow and do business.

“To live up to these expectations and continue to attract these positive investments, sustainable transport plans in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy and housing delivery timelines must be fast-tracked.

“The electrification of Cork’s suburban rail lines and the delivery of the adjacent Stoneview-Blarney rail station and the park and ride transport hub are essential in the short term to reducing commuting times and increasing the capacity of our rail network to encourage commuters to choose public transport over private cars,” he said.

Mr Healy also said that the Government’s commitments to strategic roads, including the M20 and the Northern Ring Road, must be delivered as soon as possible.

“These key investment plans are critical to signalling confidence to investors to choose Cork.

“This is no doubt a tremendously exciting time for the Cork region.

"We look forward to working on the behalf of all our members to ensure that Cork is the business and investment destination of choice.”