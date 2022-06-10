Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 17:58

Man (80s) pronounced dead following RTC in Bandon

Breda Graham

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Bandon in Cork on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 noon, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a two-car collision on the R585, Dunmanway Road in Bandon.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the local coroner has been notified.

The road at the crash site is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

<p>Irish Water has conducted watermains flushing in an area of Cork’s northside in a bid to improve water quality.</p>

