Hothouse Flowers set to headline Cork Rocks show in Cork Racecourse Mallow in July

CORK Rocks will return to Cork Racecourse Mallow this summer with popular band Hothouse Flowers set to headline this year’s event which will take place at the racecourse on Friday, July 8.

Following a successful run of shows in 2019 Cork Rocks returns this summer with Hothouse Flowers headlining the much-anticipated event which includes an evening of racing followed by music.

Hothouse Flowers was formed in 1985 in Dublin and their influences range from soul, gospel, and rock.

Their first album, People (1988), was the most successful debut album in Irish history, reaching No. 1 in Ireland and No. 2 in the UK.

After two more albums and extensive touring, the group separated in 1994. Since getting back together in 1998, the band members have been sporadically issuing new songs and touring, while also pursuing solo careers.

Speaking ahead of Cork Rocks, General Manager, Andrew Hogan said: "We are thrilled to announce that Hothouse Flowers, will join us once again at the racecourse on Friday, July 8.

“Their 2019 gig here with us is one that will go down in history and we are certain of a wonderful night again this July. At €20, tickets for racing and music represent great value for a brilliant summer’s night out,” he added.

Hothouse Flowers have remained a consistent live force on the Irish music scene over the years and remain huge fans' favourites to this day.

Hothouse Flowers will be preceded by an action-packed card of racing.

The first race is due to start at 5:05pm and the last race will take place at 8.05pm.

Hothouse Flowers will then take to the stage at 8:30pm. A second Cork Rocks night will take place on Friday, July 22 featuring Declan Nerney live after racing.

Cork Racecourse is located only ten minutes from Mallow Town centre.

Dedicated free shuttle buses will be running from the town centre and train station with ample free parking available onsite.

For details on tickets and hospitality options people can go to www.corkracecourse.ie or call the Cork Racecourse ticket line on 022 50207