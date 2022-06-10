Carrigaline first responders claim first prize for community spirit

CARRIGALINE Community First Responders has been announced as the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

The volunteer organisation responds to life-threatening emergencies including cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke and choking incidents in Carrigaline and neighbouring areas.

It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year and provides essential first aid until the emergency services arrive at the scene.

In March of this year, Carrigaline Community First Responders received a letter of commendation from the National Ambulance Service (NAS). It singled out four volunteers whose quick response resulted in saving the life of a person who suffered a cardiac arrest.

Community First Responders are dispatched simultaneously with the NAS to Status One 999 emergency calls within a 5km radius of their communities, with the on-call volunteers either living or working in the area.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Carrigaline Community First Responders provide a most vital service in the local area. They complement our emergency services and because the volunteers live and work in the area, they can be at the scene of a life-threatening emergency within minutes.

“Every second counts, especially when you are dealing with a cardiac arrest or a choking incident. The National Ambulance Service recently praised Carrigaline CFR for its outstanding efforts in service to the community and the wider health service.

“Four volunteers were called to help a person whose heart had stopped, they responded and successfully brought that person back to life. The first-responders really do make a difference and I am delighted to see them recognised with a Community Spirit Award.” Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said that the organisation provides “an incredible service”.

“The volunteers give up their time, leaving their homes and jobs at all hours of the day and night to help people in life-threatening situations. Minutes can seem like hours if you or someone you love has suffered a heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke or is choking.

“These volunteers are actual lifesavers, they have undergone extensive training and have successfully brought people back to life. Carrigaline CFR has also transformed old telephone boxes into public defibrillators. I would like to congratulate this wonderful charity and thank everyone involved for all they do for the Carrigaline and surrounding areas.”