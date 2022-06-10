Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Carrigaline first responders claim first prize for community spirit

The volunteer organisation responds to life-threatening emergencies including cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke and choking incidents in Carrigaline and neighbouring areas
Carrigaline first responders claim first prize for community spirit

Paul Harrington: Chairperson, Carrigaline Community First Responders, receiving a monthly Community Spirit Award, from Eoghan Murphy: Manager, Cork International Hotel, alongside Paul's son Eoghan Harrington: Volunteer, CFRs; next to Cllr. Jack White & Cllr. Seamus McGrath, deputising for the County Mayor, 1st June 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell.

Breda Graham

CARRIGALINE Community First Responders has been announced as the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

The volunteer organisation responds to life-threatening emergencies including cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke and choking incidents in Carrigaline and neighbouring areas.

It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year and provides essential first aid until the emergency services arrive at the scene.

In March of this year, Carrigaline Community First Responders received a letter of commendation from the National Ambulance Service (NAS). It singled out four volunteers whose quick response resulted in saving the life of a person who suffered a cardiac arrest.

Community First Responders are dispatched simultaneously with the NAS to Status One 999 emergency calls within a 5km radius of their communities, with the on-call volunteers either living or working in the area.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Carrigaline Community First Responders provide a most vital service in the local area. They complement our emergency services and because the volunteers live and work in the area, they can be at the scene of a life-threatening emergency within minutes.

“Every second counts, especially when you are dealing with a cardiac arrest or a choking incident. The National Ambulance Service recently praised Carrigaline CFR for its outstanding efforts in service to the community and the wider health service.

“Four volunteers were called to help a person whose heart had stopped, they responded and successfully brought that person back to life. The first-responders really do make a difference and I am delighted to see them recognised with a Community Spirit Award.” Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said that the organisation provides “an incredible service”.

“The volunteers give up their time, leaving their homes and jobs at all hours of the day and night to help people in life-threatening situations. Minutes can seem like hours if you or someone you love has suffered a heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke or is choking.

“These volunteers are actual lifesavers, they have undergone extensive training and have successfully brought people back to life. Carrigaline CFR has also transformed old telephone boxes into public defibrillators. I would like to congratulate this wonderful charity and thank everyone involved for all they do for the Carrigaline and surrounding areas.”

Read More

Cork households with smart meters urged to make the most of smart electricity plans

More in this section

Freedom of the City of Cork awarded to 'truly outstanding' Mary Crilly in historic ceremony  Freedom of the City of Cork awarded to 'truly outstanding' Mary Crilly in historic ceremony 
Families turning to Penny Dinners in absence of school lunches during summer break Families turning to Penny Dinners in absence of school lunches during summer break
Public consultation opens on plans for social housing on brownfield site in Cork city  Public consultation opens on plans for social housing on brownfield site in Cork city 
community & volunteering
<p>Plans have been lodged for a major mixed-use development in the heart of Carrigaline which if approved would see the development of over 200 new homes, new retail units, a childcare facility and new amenity areas. Image via www.kilmoneyshd.ie</p>

Plans lodged for major mixed-use development in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more