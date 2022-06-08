Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 22:06

Man taken to hospital following collision in Cork

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30pm.
A man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to have been non-life-threatening injuries. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision just outside of Cork City.

The incident, involving a car and a jeep, occurred at approximately 6.30pm at Cannon’s Cross, on the Cloghroe Road in Inniscarra, just outside the city boundary.

Three fire trucks and a rescue tender were at the scene, with fire crews from Anglesea Street, Ballyvolane and Macroom attending.

An ambulance, a paramedic and a rapid responder also attended the scene.

A man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to have been non-life-threatening injuries, while another man was discharged at the scene.

BAR personnel from Collins Barracks Cork on OCC evaluation exercise Picture:Óglaigh na hÉireann

NATO supervising evaluation of Defence Forces in Cork Barracks

