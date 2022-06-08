Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 17:33

NATO supervising evaluation of Defence Forces in Cork Barracks

The 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment is being assessed by NATO to ensure that its tactics, techniques and procedures are in line with best practice and prescribed NATO standards.
NATO supervising evaluation of Defence Forces in Cork Barracks

1 BAR personnel from Collins Barracks Cork on OCC evaluation exercise Picture:Óglaigh na hÉireann

Ellen O'Regan

A national exercise evaluation of the Irish Defence Forces is taking place in Kilworth Camp in Cork this week, under the supervision of NATO.

The 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment is being assessed by NATO to ensure that its tactics, techniques and procedures are in line with best practice and prescribed NATO standards.

The military exercise evaluation is part of NATO’s Operational Capability Concept programme, a voluntary programme that the Irish Defence Forces have been involved in since 2016.

Involvement with the programme is primarily about standardisation of equipment and procedures, and the Irish Defence Forces have already had three exercise evaluations involving our land, maritime and special forces.

“OCC is designed to assist those NATO partner nations who aspire to improve their national militaries by measuring their performance against a wide catalogue of NATO standards,” said a spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces.

“A nation which engages in NATO OCC military exercise evaluation is improving its overall military capability, is reinforcing its force protection measures and is ultimately strengthening its national defence,” they added.

1 BAR personnel from Collins Barracks Cork on OCC evaluation exercise. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann
1 BAR personnel from Collins Barracks Cork on OCC evaluation exercise. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

This week, from 6 to 9 June, the 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment conducted a Defence Forces led self-evaluation known as a ‘SEL’.

They will continue their training until November, when they will undergo a NATO led evaluation known as an ‘NEL’.

This evaluation will be led by NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFCBS), located in the Netherlands, which has geographical responsibility for Ireland.

A Combat Engineering Company is next to be evaluated in 2023, and an Infantry Company will undergo the process in 2024.

Ireland’s role as a NATO partner dates back to 1999 when Ireland joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme and the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council.

The Defence Forces spokesperson said that participation in PfP is “seen as fundamental to Ireland being able to meet its obligations in providing professional peacekeepers for international crisis management and peacekeeping operations mandated by the UN, and in enhancing the Defence Forces’ interoperability with other professional military forces”.

Cooperation between NATO and Ireland is governed by Ireland’s Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme (IPCP), which is jointly agreed for a two-year period.

Ireland is currently a participant in a NATO led and UN mandated PSO mission in KFOR (Kosovo).

More in this section

New Cork venue calls on inspired artists to design it's look New Cork venue calls on inspired artists to design it's look
The Lockdown Sessions WATCH: Elton John shares glimpse into his ‘biggest and best’ tour yet ahead of Cork gig
Green light given to redevelopment plans for Cork's Butter Exchange Green light given to redevelopment plans for Cork's Butter Exchange
defence forceskilworthnato
Michael Cawley sentenced for assault on woman later convicted of murdering his daughter

Michael Cawley sentenced for assault on woman later convicted of murdering his daughter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more