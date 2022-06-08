Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 09:15

'It’s going to be a truly memorable summer': Cork's Everyman theatre launches new programme of events

Encouraging patrons to pay a visit to the theatre, executive director and CEO Sean Kelly said it will be a “truly memorable summer at The Everyman”.
Artistic Director of The Everyman Sophie Motley and Sean Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman pictured at the launch of the theatre's 2022 summer season brochure.

CORK’S Everyman theatre has announced its first season launch and printed summer brochure in over two years with a stellar lineup of performances over the summer and into autumn.

Among the highlights is the world premiere of John B Keane’s Letters of a Country Postman, a humorous fictional account of the exploits of a postman in rural Ireland and a love song to the postal system and its enduring importance today.

A brand new adaption for stage, it will feature live music accompaniment from renowned traditional accordionist Danny O’Mahony.

Acclaimed actor and comedian Tadhg Hickey will star in the leading role as Mocky Fondoo.

This month, the theatre will host the multi-award-winning Ye Vagabonds as well as a special celebration of hip-hop, electro-soul, R&B, and afro-futurism with ‘Fête de la Musique — Senegal, France, Ireland: A Hip Hop Celebration’, presented as part of Cork Midsummer Festival.

June will also see collaboration with Cork Midsummer Festival on the fantastic Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, an international hit from Battersea Arts Centre which has wowed audiences all over the world.

For children and families, The Everyman will present a special Cork Midsummer Festival co-production with Graffiti Theatre Company, Humans: A Robot Musical by John McCarthy, followed by the magical Potted Potter in July.

Also dotted throughout the season are a host of stand-up comedy shows including Joanne McNally, Deirdre O’Kane, and Des Bishop, as well as a wide range of locally made theatre.

“I hope audiences are enjoying venturing back to our beautiful theatre and I’m delighted to share a summer of exciting theatre, music, circus, comedy, and performance for all the family,” said The Everyman artistic director Sophie Motley.

Encouraging patrons to pay a visit to the theatre, executive director and CEO Sean Kelly said it will be a “truly memorable summer at The Everyman”.

