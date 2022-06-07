Cork Opera House announces stellar summer line-up

Cork Opera House has announced its first full season line-up since pandemic reopening - with a summer programme packed with music, comedy and family entertainment.

Emerging from two years of scheduling disrupted by the pandemic, CEO Eibhlín Gleeson said the summer programme is a mix of new projects, and those delayed due to Covid-19.

"We are so excited to announce this programme which has been two years in the making… We are relieved and honoured to be in a position to bring you a selection of the finest arts and entertainment you'll see in the city this summer,” she said.

Families can look forward to the return of Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever (11 & 12 June) and will be delighted to hear that tickets go on sale on 1 July for this year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty.

Comedy lovers are assured of a good laugh with Nina Conti (9 June) and Jason Manford (17 June), and music fans can catch Van Morrison at the end of the month (27 & 28 June).

Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda (15 & 16 June) kicks off the opera programme for the year, with a new opera in July, Morrígan, set in Iron Age Ireland and Scotland and created by musician and composer John O’Brien and writer Éadaoin O’Donoghue.

Other opera highlights are the Summer Opera Gala (9 July) free of charge to the public, and The First Child (September), written by Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh and featuring operatic sensations Niamh O’Sullivan and Sarah Shine and more.

During Cork Midsummer Festival (15-26 June), Corcadorca returns with Guests of the Nation, a collaboration between Kevin Barry, Pat Kiernan and Mel Mercier, John Scott’s IMDT presents The Wanderer on World Refugee Day, acclaimed US songwriter Sharon Van Etten takes to the stage, and John McCarthy premier’s his remarkable new theatre piece Whale.

The Cork Proms return in August, with Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra playing the music of Beethoven, The Beatles and Broadway, celebrating Cork as a musical city.

Other programme highlights include Paul Howard’s smash hit, Copper Face Jacks (23 – 28 August), Belinda Carlisle (July 17), Leo Sawyer (August 30), Flash Harry - A Celebration of Queen (July 8), Mack Fleetwood (July 16), Irish country sensation, Nathan Carter (August 19) and Jack Dee (September 2).

Further information and tickets for Cork Opera House Summer Season can be found at www.corkoperahouse.ie