Community association in Cork city set to hold demonstrations to highlight the issue of speeding

RESIDENTS in the village of Kerry Pike and its environs are set to hold two demonstrations next week to highlight the issue of speeding in the area.

The campaign, organised by the Clogheen/Kerry Pike Community Association, is targeted at drivers who are flouting the speed limit.

“There has been an issue with traffic speeding through our area, in particular through the village of Kerry Pike, for some time but it appears to have got worse in the recent past,” association chairman Jim O’Mahony told The Echo.

“We decided that we needed to do something about it following a lot of discussion on this topic at our AGM in March.

“We got a lot of signs made up, which we intend to put up on all approach roads to our area to try and improve driver behaviour.”

Demonstrations are set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday next week from 8am-9am.

“We hope that we will have groups of people in hi-vis jackets with the signs to demonstrate that we will no longer tolerate this type of behaviour in our area,” said Mr O’Mahony.

“We hope that we will have a good turnout, selecting four or five locations where the worst of the speeding is taking place.

“The community in Killard a few years ago held similar demonstrations, which greatly improved the situation for them, so we hope that it will be successful for us also.”

Sinn Féin councillor in the ward, Mick Nugent, said both he and his party colleague, councillor Kenneth Collins, support the residents with their campaign.

Mr Nugent said he has raised the issue of speeding in the area with Cork City Council.