Honour for heroic Cork girl, 7, who saved mother’s life

A LITTLE girl who saved her mother’s life at the age of five years old has been honoured by the Lord Mayor just weeks before the family celebrate their biggest milestone yet.

Seven-year-old Priya Galvin can still recall the moment that led to the most terrifying day of her father’s life.

Priya’s dad Damien described how he received a call from his daughter on Facetime which she had no idea would save her mother Mary’s life. He had been driving to work via the Dublin Road at the time.

Then 35, Mary had found herself on the floor and unable to move when Priya raised the alarm through Facetime. She also managed to remove the latch from the back door after her grandfather believed he would have to force his way in. Mary was rushed to hospital where it was discovered she was suffering a massive stroke.

Now, two years on from the event, Priya has finally been recognised with an official certificate of bravery from Cork’s Lord Mayor, Fianna Fáil Cllr Colm Kelleher. It comes just weeks before Mary and Damien celebrate their wedding day — an occasion Damien said wouldn’t have been possible without the intervention of their little girl.

She will play a key role in their big day as a flower girl in July alongside her page boy brother Noah.

“We were told that Mary would have a 5pc chance of surviving after the stroke, yet here she is walking and talking and doing the things that anyone else can do,” Damien said.

“We always wondered if what she went through would affect Priya but it doesn’t to seem to have. She is doing really well.”

Damien said his daughter has a great sense of humour and added: “Sometimes she’ll even use it against us when she doesn’t get her own way saying ‘didn’t I save your life mam?’”

The proud dad hopes that the Lord Mayor’s certificate can stay in the family long enough for other generations to see it.

“We can give her everything but she will still never know what this meant to us. This is something she’ll be able to hold on to forever. When she is older she can show the Lord Mayor’s certificate to her own children. It will be there even when we’re gone so the story can live on.”

To find out more about support for stroke survivors visit www.corkstrokesupport.ie.