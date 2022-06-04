Cyclist injured in hit-and-run six years ago to run Cork City Marathon with doctor who helped saved her

A woman who almost died in a hit-and-run incident six years ago is running the Cork City Marathon tomorrow alongside one of the doctors who tended to her during her time of need.

Olivia Keating was training for the Cork City Marathon six years ago when she was hit by a car while out on her bicycle.

She received critical care at the side of the road from the West Cork Rapid Response (WCRR) team for her numerous injuries including broken bones, and brain injuries and Ms Keating said without the help of the West Cork Rapid Response, she would not be alive today.

Hospital

She spent a month in Cork University Hospital and then went on to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire for a few months.

She spent two years in and out of hospital as an outpatient receiving numerous therapies and treatments, including physio, occupational therapy, and speech-and-language therapy.

Now, the determined woman has been training diligently for the Cork City Marathon alongside Jason van de Velde, who helped to save her life, and is fundraising to donate funds to the West Cork Rapid Response.

Speaking to The Echo, Olivia said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me get to this point. To be still alive to do this is a miracle, then to be able to run the marathon I never got to do is like closure for me, and to be able to run through the streets of Cork with one of the people that saved my life is so very special to me in every way.”

Olivia said she wants to repay the kindness and care the WCRR showed her when she was injured and raise awareness of the “amazing team of people who are willing to give up their valuable time, personal life and family time to help others”.

“WCRR is a voluntary service that operates for us all, and I hope you will never need to use them, but if you do, they will be there to help you in any way they can,” she said.

Dr van de Velde said the money raised will be ringfenced to upskill volunteers in organisations such as the civil defence, Order of Malta, St John’s Ambulance, Red Cross, and other groups that make events like the Cork City Marathon possible.

“The funds are going to the people who without, events like Cork City Marathon would not go ahead,” he said.

“The money will be ringfenced and reinvested into the education and upskilling of the volunteers that make up these organisations.”

He said it was important to him that the money was invested to benefit the volunteers.

Training

In terms of his training for the marathon, the doctor emphasised he is “not a runner”.

“Four years ago I did a couch to 5km, then I did the couch to 10km and so on and now I’m doing couch to a marathon!”

Dr van de Velde said his training was painfully slow but he had covered 2,200km over the past three and a half years.

“I’m not taking it lightly, I’ve put in long hours, Olivia and I are ready. It’s not been easy, its been long and arduous, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The doctor admitted he was nervous.

“It’s my first time running a marathon.”

To donate to Olivia’s fundraiser, follow this link.