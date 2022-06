CORK senior hurler Ger Collins recently returned to present students in his former secondary school, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, with certificates in hurley repair.

Twenty-five fourth-year students from the Bishopstown secondary school recently completed their certificates, which are ratified by the Munster Council.

Pictured at the recent presentation of certificates in hurley repairs at Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh were: Johnny O'Sullivan, Brian Connolly and Ger Collins.

Ballinhassig man Johnny O’Sullivan hosted workshops over a number of weeks in the school construction room.

Anne Cleary, who is the transition-year co-ordinator in the school, paid tribute to Johnny for his expert tuition.

“It is a great initiative and Johnny is great to work with,” Ms Cleary said. “Every year over the past number of years he has come in to do a hurley repair course with our TY students.

“The first time he did it was when Ger Collins was in fourth year. Ger is a now a member of the Cork senior hurling panel. It is fantastic to get Johnny in and the students love his workshop,” she said.

Ms Cleary said Johnny has strong links with Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh. “Johnny’s five sons all came to our secondary school. He now has four grandchildren in the school.

“One of this year’s recipients was Adam O’Sullivan, a grandson of Johnny. Adam is a member of the Cork minor hurling panel this year.

“Another grandson and current pupil, Darragh, was a member of the Cork minor team who won the All-Ireland title last year. He is a member of this year’s Cork U20 team.

“Johnny offered this workshop voluntarily. The hurley repairs course is certified by the Munster Council. He comes in and shows the lads how to fix hurleys. It is very practical. It is a good craft and skill to have. There is a lot to learn.

“The hurling teachers in the school, Ger Greene, Brian Walsh, Kevin Canty, and Brian O’Donovan, are great supporters of the initiative as well,” she added.

The secondary school teacher said the students carry their hurley repairs knowledge back to their clubs in the locality. Ms Cleary said this enables them to serve their community and earn.

“All the students who did this course also play hurling for the school. Several of them do hurley making as a business themselves to earn a few extra pounds. A lot of the students fix the hurleys in their own clubs as well.”

Past pupil and current Cork senior hurler Ger Collins, who was one of the first students to achieve a certificate in hurley repairs, presented the certificates to this year’s successful recipients. Ms Cleary said Ger is a great ambassador for the school.

“Ger presented the certs to the successful students. It was great to have Ger back in the school again. It is great to see Ger doing so well in his hurling career.

“The Collins family are all so pleasant and there is always a smile on their face. The students were delighted to receive their certs from him.

“He is a great ambassador for the school.”