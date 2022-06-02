Cork has highest waiting list for child psychology services

Almost 800 of these had been waiting over a year for services. The Cork figures account for more than a quarter (27%) of the national waiting list total, which stood at around 7,200 as of February 28.
South Lee had the largest waiting list in Cork, with 791 children awaiting psychology services in the area.
The figures were obtained by Cork TD Seán Sherlock (Lab) who called for children awaiting psychology services to be sent to areas with shorter waiting times. Speaking to, Mr Sherlock said: “There’s a failure of oversight and a failure of accountability.
“Where you have spare capacity, there shouldn’t be a reason why files can’t be transferred to other parts of the country, where there is capacity, and imaginative solutions found to provide therapy.
“We need to be sitting down with the third level institutions and finding solutions to get more psychologists and psychiatrists into the system,” he added.