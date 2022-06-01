Researchers awarded for contribution to innovation at UCC ceremony

A total of 29 researchers have had their contributions to innovation and knowledge enhancement recognised at the 2021 University College Cork (UCC) Research Awards.

The prestigious awards, which were held on Wednesday evening at the Glucksman Gallery, were established to afford the university an opportunity to celebrate researchers, and those supporting research and innovation, who have made exceptional and influential contributions to research and innovation, and who have raised the national and international profile of UCC.

Researchers were awarded across 20 categories, five of which recognise specific achievements in the innovation space.

The guest of honour at the awards was Director-General of Science Foundation Ireland Professor Philip Nolan, who delivered a speech at the ceremony.

The Awards coincide with the announcement that four researchers from UCC and Tyndall National Institute are to share in almost €200,000 in funding from Science Foundation Ireland through its Discover Programme, which supports education and public engagement in STEM disciplines.

The UCC researchers awarded were Catching Stories: Testimony of Infectious Disease in Ireland (€48,488) led by Dr Cliona O'Carroll, Jellyfish Fantastic: Increasing Ocean Literacy through Creative Design and Participation (€49,340) led by Dr Thomas Doyle, and Tree Explorers 2 (€49,257) led by Dr Eoin Lettice.

Dr Alan O’Riordan at Tyndall National Institute was awarded €50,000 for Uiscope 2022: Device-Enabled Citizen Science Project on Water Quality.

UCC Vice President for Research and Innovation Professor John Cryan congratulated all those receiving awards.

“The UCC Research Awards are about celebrating our excellence in Research & Innovation.

"UCC is a research-intensive university and these awards are about acknowledging the outstanding contributions made by our researchers locally, nationally and globally.”