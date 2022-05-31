Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 12:01

Cork maths school to create 40 new jobs and expand to the UK

The grinds school began in September 2020 in a local community hall in Cork with just 24 students and two teachers. Classes moved online a month later and demand increased.
Breakthrough Maths, an online maths school that started in a community hall plans to create an additional 40 jobs over the next three years as well as increasing the number of students to 3,000.

Amy Nolan

An online maths school that started in a community hall in Cork is planning to create an additional 40 jobs over the next three years as well as increasing the number of students to 3,000.

Breakthrough Maths was created in September 2020 with just 24 students and two teachers initially. 

Classes moved online a month later and demand increased. 

The grinds school now teaches 300 students per week and plans to launch in the UK before the end of the year. 

Breakthrough Maths currently employs 20 experienced tutors and caters for students from fifth class in primary school right through to Leaving Certificate level in secondary school. 

The online maths grinds are taught in small groups to keep students engaged, allowing them to ask questions and problem solve together.

"The digital education market is rapidly increasing and is expected to grow by more than €2 billion in Europe alone by 2025," Founder TJ Hegarty said. 

"We’re seeing huge demand in Ireland, our student numbers have tripled in the past year alone and show no signs of slowing. 

"By 2025 we aim to employ more than 60 experienced tutors in total who will be teaching 3,000 students each week. 

"There is a market for growth in other countries too and we will be launching Breakthrough Maths in England in the fourth quarter of this year enrolling 100 students initially."

Breakthrough Maths only hires specialist tutors from strong mathematical backgrounds and tutors must go through an extensive training programme before beginning classes.

For more information or to book a class visit https://breakthroughmaths.com/ or contact info@btmaths.com

