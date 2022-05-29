Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 07:55

Toes to be back tapping at foot of Cork mountain

The old tradition and historic custom of open air crossroads dancing is to resume at Laharn Cross.
Toes to be back tapping at foot of Cork mountain

At the foot of Baelic Mountian in the heart of North Cork, large crowds will waltz, quickstep, foxtrot and polka under the night sky, to the tune of live music from bands such as Denis Hickey & the Marino Band, C & M Sound, The Singing Jarvey and many more.

Ellen O'Regan

BRIEFLY put on hold over the pandemic, a century old tradition at Laharn in Mallow is coming back next month, as hundreds of people will turn out to dance at the crossroads under the night sky.

The old tradition and historic custom of open air crossroads dancing will resume at Laharn Cross, Lombardstown, Mallow on Sunday, 5th June 2022, and will continue every Sunday from 8-10pm until September.

At the foot of Baelic Mountian in the heart of North Cork, large crowds will waltz, quickstep, foxtrot and polka under the night sky, to the tune of live music from bands such as Denis Hickey & the Marino Band, C & M Sound, The Singing Jarvey and many more.

Crossroad tradition dates back more than a century 

Before dancehalls, the crossroads were the place to be in the early 1900s. Musicians would congregate at crossroads around the country, and people would flock from all around to dance, socialise, and even romance.

However by 1935, dancing at the crossroads was outlawed, a government decision that was greatly influenced by the Church.

The Carrigan Report, which led to the ban of crossroads dances, said that such social events were “orgies of dissipation”.

The Public Dance Halls Act of 1935 made it illegal for public dancing to be held anywhere without a licence, and the tradition of dancing at the crossroads began to fade as the era of dance halls and showbands was on the rise in the 1940s and ’50s.

Laharn native and county councillor John Paul O’Shea said a decision to re-enact the crossroads dances of old in 1990 turned into a full-on revival of the tradition, which to this day attracts hundreds of people to Laharn crossroads every summer Sunday night.

“There could be a night at the crossroads you’d see someone from America, someone from China, or someone that has just seen us along the way and has decided to come and join in, and everyone just enjoying the atmosphere,” he added.

Local Dan Duggan said he and his wife Mary have been going crossroads dancing every year since it started in 1990.

“Just to be up there dancing and meeting people, there’s a nice crowd going there, you get a bit of dancing but you can walk around and have a chat. It’s an old tradition and I think it’s very important to keep it going,” he added.

Read More

'It’s emotional being back up here': Coronas set a high bar in opening night at the Marquee 

More in this section

Two men arrested following drugs search at Kent Station  Two men arrested following drugs search at Kent Station 
Gardaí in Cork seize drugs worth €60k from car in city centre  Gardaí in Cork seize drugs worth €60k from car in city centre 
The Coronas - Live At The Marquee - Aiken Promotions - 27-05-2022 Photo By Ray Keogh Pictures: Live at the Marquee returns
musicnorth cork
Smell of cannabis led to search of man who walked into Cork garda station 

Smell of cannabis led to search of man who walked into Cork garda station 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more