Lack of beds in Cork EDs means day-long wait for elderly patients

Clinical lead and consultant in emergency medicine at CUH, Professor Conor Deasy, toldthat the amount of people over the age of 75 attending the emergency department in CUH, has increased compared to pre-Covid figures.
“Our numbers of over-75-year-olds attending the emergency department increased by 14% in March 2022 compared to 2019 pre-Covid,” he said.
Prof Deasy was speaking after figures from the HSE, provided in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane, show the average waiting time for admission to an ED last month in CUH for those 75 and over was 28.8 hours and 26.8 hours at the Mercy Hospital. The average waiting time nationally for that age cohort is 13.75 hours.
Prof Deasy said more bed capacity needs to be provided in hospitals and community hospitals to move patients quickly from ED to the comfort and safety of an inpatient ward bed.