Quiz night to raise funds for Cork man's cancer treatment

A table quiz had been organised at Nemo Rangers on Saturday May 28 at 8pm with a number of collector items for the winning.
Tomás Mulqueen, who is well known within the cycling and rowing community is fighting K Cell Lymphoma in his oesophagus and in his bone marrow.

A fun event for a very good cause is being held in Douglas this weekend.

Prizes include a signed Sean Kelly jersey, signed rowing top and signed Cork jersey. The fundraising evening will test people’s general, sporting and pop knowledge as well as raffle off some unique items.

The whole event is designed to help raise some funds to aid avid cyclist Tomás Mulqueen on his recovery and show him our support.

Tomás Mulqueen was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in July 1999, he recovered and was in remission for 20 years. Pre-covid Tomás was diagnosed with K Cell Lymphoma. After much treatment and bone-marrow transplant, Tomás has been in and out of hospital for the last couple of years going through some ups and a lot of set-backs. The hope was that things would have settled down by now and Tomás would be back on his feet enjoying family time and getting back on the bike.

The table quiz is being organised to support Tomás in his extended recovery and help with the ongoing costs associated with his treatment and travel.
Organisers can be contacted at: doitfortomas.TQ@gmail.com

