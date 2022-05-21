Irish Water issues update on burst water main which left thousands in Cork city without water

Irish Water has confirmed that a burst water main in the Douglas area, which left thousands of homes and businesses in the city without water, has now been repaired.

The areas affected included Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forge Hill, Lehenaghmore, Maryborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff and parts of Coach Hill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas impacting around 6,000 homes and businesses.

While the issue has been resolved, Irish Water stated that it may take several more hours for normal water supply to resume.

Oliver Harney of Irish Water thanked the public for their patience following the outage.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience to customers when an unplanned outage occurs.

“The crews worked as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community.

“We thank customers for their patience while these works occurred,” he said.

“Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

“It may take a few hours for the network to fully replenish with possible discolouration in areas for a period after that,” Mr Harney continued.

Irish Water can be contacted 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also make contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates see the Irish Water website www.water.ie