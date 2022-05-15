Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 21:03

Cork city community on high alert after shooting 

"This was a very rare thing to happen but is worrying, especially for older members of the community.”
Cork city community on high alert after shooting 

Gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to the incident shortly before 4am after reports of a shooting at a residence on Churchfield Avenue. File image

Sarah Horgan

A CORK city councillor said the community is on high alert following a shooting in the Churchfield area over the weekend.

Shockwaves have been rippling through the northside community since a man in his 20s was found with apparent gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to the incident shortly before 4am after reports of a shooting at a residence on Churchfield Avenue.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Worrying for community 

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said he had heard from several people in the Churchfield community, who had expressed serious concerns.

“Having gun crime in a place like this is unusual,” Mr Collins said.

“This happened in a community that has aged very well. People have raised families that span generations.

“People are on high alert. This was a very rare thing to happen but is worrying, especially for older members of the community.”

Mr Collins said he felt the current policing model in Cork City was not fit for purpose.

“Gardaí are under savage pressure,” he said. “I think it’s time we went back to the old policing model because the day of community policing seems to be over.

“A few people from Churchfield were on to me and they are afraid that this will happen again,” Mr Collins added.

“The last thing they want is for this to escalate.”

Fellow Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent shared his sentiment.

“Gardaí need to have the presence on the streets in order for people to feel reassured,” Mr Nugent said.

“Churchfield is a nice, quiet working-class area and, while this was an isolated incident, we are hoping that there’ll be no more issues.”

Gardaí in Gurranabraher are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also asking anyone who has dash-cam footage to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

'Arc angels' lauded by Taoiseach at official opening of Cork cancer support facility  'Arc angels' lauded by Taoiseach at official opening of Cork cancer support facility 
Friday the 13th lucky for one Cork lotto player who won half a million euro Friday the 13th lucky for one Cork lotto player who won half a million euro
UCCSU win national award for student food bank UCCSU win national award for student food bank
cork crimecork city centrecork garda
National Famine Commemoration

Taoiseach restates solidarity with Ukraine at national famine commemoration 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more