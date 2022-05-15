Cork city community on high alert after shooting 

Shockwaves have been rippling through the northside community since a man in his 20s was found with apparent gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to the incident shortly before 4am after reports of a shooting at a residence on Churchfield Avenue.
The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination on Saturday.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said he had heard from several people in the Churchfield community, who had expressed serious concerns.
“Having gun crime in a place like this is unusual,” Mr Collins said.
“People are on high alert. This was a very rare thing to happen but is worrying, especially for older members of the community.”
Mr Collins said he felt the current policing model in Cork City was not fit for purpose.
“Gardaí are under savage pressure,” he said. “I think it’s time we went back to the old policing model because the day of community policing seems to be over.