THE Crann Centre has launched a fundraiser to raise funds to help them to complete Ireland’s first fully inclusive and accessible playground and leisure area, at their premises in Ovens.

It will cost €500,000 to complete the project and all monies raised will go towards the project, which is for people with neuro-physical disabilities and their families to enjoy in a safe way.

Participants can choose to wheel, cycle, run, jog, walk, or swim the 5k event. They can also do the 5k at once, or break it up into smaller distances over a number of days between Wednesday, June 1 and Sunday, June 19.

The Crann Centre creates personalised solutions for people living with neuro-physical disabilities and their families. The centre offers services and supports to clients and their families so that they flourish as they move through life together.

Learn more about Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022 and register at cranncentre.ie/walknroll.